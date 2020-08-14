Morant, Grizzlies embracing underdog tag

Ja Morant said the Memphis Grizzlies would embrace being underdogs in the NBA's Western Conference play-in.

Morant had a triple-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-106 on Thursday to clinch a spot in the play-in.

Memphis will face either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns in the play-in, a matchup they are set to enter as underdogs.

But that is of no concern to Morant, who said the Grizzlies would embrace that tag.

"We have been all season. Being 27th but now look at us," he told reporters.

"Being the underdog doesn't matter to us at all, we love being the underdog, just extra motivation, fuel to the fire.

"It just makes our success even better coming in and being the underdog."