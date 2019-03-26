Magic shock 76ers, Nurkic suffers gruesome leg injury

The Orlando Magic routed the high-flying Philadelphia 76ers 119-98 in the NBA on Monday.

Orlando pulled away in the second half and claimed a 21-point win thanks to a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic.

Evan Fournier contributed 24 points in the victory at home to the 76ers in Orlando.

Ben Simmons sat out for the 76ers with an illness, and the Philadelphia just did not look their best.

Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers, posting 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Ninth-seeded Orlando are jockeying to get into playoff position, while Philadelphia sit firmly in third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers' 148-144 double-overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets was overshadowed by a serious knee injury to Jusuf Nurkic.

Booker shines as Suns set

Devin Booker scored 59 points in the Phoenix Suns' 125-92 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Paul George's 30 points and 12 rebounds were not enough for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 115-103.

Redick cold from the field

JJ Redick tallied eight points on two-of-10 shooting in Philadelphia's loss.

Ayton slams over Gobert

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton threw down a big dunk over Rudy Gobert.

Dennis Schroder dished a quick touch pass to George on the break for an emphatic finish.

Monday's results

Orlando Magic 119-98 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 115-103 Oklahoma City Thunder

Utah Jazz 125-92 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 148-144 Brooklyn Nets (2OT)

Rockets at Bucks

The two front-runners for MVP, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, are going head-to-head on Tuesday. This matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets could have a playoff feel to it.