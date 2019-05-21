Luka Doncic & Trae Young top 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team

Dallas Mavericks swing man Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were unanimously selected to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team on Tuesday.

The pair were named on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Doncic, who turned 20 in February, averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. Young, who also is only 20, averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists with 3.7 rebounds per game.

The All-Rookie first team was a mirror of the top five picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, as Doncic (drafted third overall) and Young (fifth) were joined by Phoenix Suns center and No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (second) and Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (fourth).

Doncic, Young and Ayton are the finalists for the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. The winner will be revealed June 24 at the 2019 NBA Awards in Los Angeles.

This marks the first time since the 1984-85 season that the top five picks in the previous NBA Draft were selected to the NBA All-Rookie first team. Thirty-four years ago, that NBA All-Rookie first team was Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 1 pick in 1984), Sam Bowie (No. 2), Michael Jordan (No. 3), Sam Perkins (No. 4) and Charles Barkley (No. 5).

The 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie second team consists of Los Angeles Clippers guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.