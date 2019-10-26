Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Pelicans with triple-double

The Dallas Mavericks improved to 2-0 on Friday as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 thanks to the continued excellence of Luka Doncic.

Last year's Rookie of the Year notched his ninth career triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. No player in NBA history has recorded more career triple-doubles before the age of 21.

Doncic and the Mavericks trailed by 14 at the end of the first quarter, but he piled it on in the final three and sank some tough shots en route to the win.

Kristaps Porzingis also had a strong showing for Dallas with 24 points and an impressive five blocks.

The Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram's 25 points while Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, Josh Hart and Frank Jackson also reached double-figures.

Dallas have playoff aspirations this year in a loaded Western Conference while New Orleans (0-2) have lost two close games and are looking to figure things out with their new group.

KAT goes big for second consecutive game

Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 121-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Damian Lillard tallied 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists as the Portland Trail Blazers topped the Sacramento Kings 122-112.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 97-85 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Jrue continues slow start

Jrue Holiday made two of his 11 shot attempts against Dallas and finished with eight points.

The Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris missed all six of his shot attempts against the Phoenix Suns and was held scoreless in his team's 108-107 win.

Dame still has range

Damian Lillard scored 35 points on three from seven shooting from outside the arc.

Friday's results

Toronto Raptors 106-112 Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-99 Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks 109-113 Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls 110-102 Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks 123-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Washington Wizards 97-85 Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns 107-108 Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers 122-112 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 86-95 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic at Hawks

These two up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference are loaded with young talent. Trae Young and company will face an Orlando Magic team that made the playoffs last year and now have a budding Markelle Fultz at their disposal. It should make for a fun contest.