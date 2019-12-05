LeBron's Lakers silence slumping Jazz, Bucks win 13th straight

It was the LeBron James and Anthony Davis show again as the Los Angeles Lakers outclassed the Utah Jazz 121-96 in the NBA.

James recorded a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists to power the Lakers past the slumping Jazz in Utah on Wednesday.

Davis top-scored with 26 points and six rebounds as the Lakers improved to 19-3 for the season.

Donovan Mitchell's 29 points and Bojan Bogdanovic's 23 were not enough for the Jazz (12-10), who crashed to a third consecutive loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their 13th straight game after seeing off the Detroit Pistons 127-103.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points for the Bucks, who are on their best winning streak since they won 16 in a row across 1972-73 and 1973-74.

Graham sizzles from distance

Devonte' Graham made 10 three-pointers and posted 33 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Golden State Warriors 106-91.

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 37 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Miami Heat's 112-93 loss to the Boston Celtics, who were led by Jaylen Brown's 31 points.

A season-high 32 points from Aaron Gordon guided the Orlando Magic to a 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Paul struggles in Thunder defeat

While Chris Paul dished out 10 assists, the nine-time All-Star scored just four points on two-of-nine shooting in 33 minutes of action. He also missed both of his three-point attempts.

It was a tough night for Pistons guard Bruce Brown, who finished the game scoreless after 21 minutes. The 23-year-old was 0-of-six from the floor and 0-of-two from beyond the arc.

Davis with the dunk!

After arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade, Davis is lighting up Los Angeles and the rest of the country.

Wednesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 106-91 Golden State Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks 127-103 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 128-114 Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 112-93 Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets 130-118 Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers 107-100 Oklahoma City Thunder

Chicago Bulls 106-99 Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks 121-114 Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers 121-96 Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers 127-116 Sacramento Kings

Rockets at Raptors

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors welcome the Houston Rockets to Canada on Thursday. Toronto's perfect home record was snapped by the Heat on Tuesday, so the Raptors will be looking to bounce back against the Rockets, who succumbed to the San Antonio Spurs in double overtime last time out.