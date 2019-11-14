LeBron's Lakers roll on against struggling Warriors, Harden upstages Kawhi

LeBron James recorded a double-double as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their fine start to the NBA season with a 120-94 victory against the Golden State Warriors.

James starred in the absence of rested team-mate Anthony Davis, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of action on Wednesday.

JaVale McGee contributed 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma posted 22 points as the Lakers improved to 9-2 midweek.

D'Angelo Russell top scored for the lowly Warriors (2-10) with 21 points away to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

James Harden led the way with 47 points in the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden shone as the Rockets extended their winning streak to five games at the expense of the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers – who saw head coach Doc Rivers ejected during the closing stages in Houston.

Wiggins leads Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins put up 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting as the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the struggling San Antonio Spurs 129-114. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 11 rebounds to condemn the Spurs to a third straight defeat.

Bradley Beal scored 44 points but the Washington Wizards still lost 140-133 to the in-form Boston Celtics, who have not lost since their season opener – a run of nine successive wins.

Nikola Vucevic registered 25 points as the Orlando Magic outscored the Philadelphia 76ers 32-15 in the final quarter to prevail 112-97.

Pascal Siakam (36) and Fred VanVleet (30) combined for 66 points as defending champions the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 114-106.

Rough night for Westbrook

Westbrook had 17 points and the Rockets won, but it was not a memorable outing for the Houston star. Westbrook was six of 20 from the field and two-for-seven shooting beyond the arc. He has gone six straight games without double digits for rebounds or assists.

Morant called game!

Ja Morant produced the game-winning layup with 0.7 seconds remaining to see the Memphis Grizzlies past the Charlotte Hornets 119-117. The rookie and South Carolina native finished with 23 points and 11 assists.

Wednesday's results

Orlando Magic 112-97 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 119-117 Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics 140-133 Washington Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves 129-114 San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets 102-93 Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers 120-94 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors 114-106 Portland Trail Blazers

Clippers at Pelicans

The Clippers travel to the New Orleans Pelicans for what is poised to be Paul George's debut for the Los Angeles franchise. George swapped the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with Leonard at the Clippers but the All-Star has been recovering from shoulder surgery.