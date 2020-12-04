LeBron to further solidify legacy as all-time Lakers great – NBA champs re-sign James

NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed the re-signing of superstar LeBron James on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but James has reportedly agreed a two-year, $85million contract extension after leading the Lakers to their first championship since 2010.

James celebrated a fourth league title as the Lakers topped the Miami Heat inside the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also earned his fourth Finals MVP, becoming the first player in NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL history to win the Finals MVP with three different teams, having also received the honour with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Heat, per Stats Perform.

"LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player, and human being," said Lakers vice-president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka.

"LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great.

"We could not be more honoured by this commitment."

James joined the Lakers from the Cavaliers in 2018-19, but he struggled for form and fitness during his maiden season in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old – who set the record for most postseason appearances with 260 – had a point to prove in 2019-20 and he capped it with championship and MVP honours.

In his 17th season, James moved clear of Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan with a fourth Finals MVP – now only trailing Michael Jordan (six).

James is the fourth player all-time to score 30,000-plus points and win four or more championships. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points and six titles, ahead of Michael Jordan (32,292 points and six titles) and Kobe Bryant (33,643 points and five titles).

Last season, James appeared in 67 games and averaged 25.3 points, a career-best and league-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per games, while he averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the playoffs.

One of six players in NBA history to average 25 points and 10 assists in a single season, James earned a league-record 13th All-NBA First Team selection, while being selected as an All-Star for the 16th time in his career.

James also moved to third on the league's all-time points list and eighth on the all-time assists list, while becoming the first player to record a triple-double against all 30 current NBA franchises.

The Lakers will open their 2020-21 campaign against city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers on December 22.