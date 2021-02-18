LeBron to crossover to music? Lakers star James wants to make an album

LeBron James doesn't yet look close to being ready to end his basketball career, but he's already planning his next career move.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James is considering moving into the music business.

The four-time NBA champion has a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, by which time he will be 38 years old.

James is hoping he can move from producing the goods on the court to producing in the studio but is not planning on rapping himself.

The 16-time All-Star would instead look to rope in friends to help with vocals, but said he was just "thinking out loud".

"My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I'm going to do an album," tweeted James.

"Oh no I won't be rapping or anything like that. I'm not crazy, I know what I'm great at, but I tell you one thing I do have; so many friends that can [rap]!"

LeBron already has experience in the music business, having been an executive producer on 2 Chainz's album 'Rap or Go to the League'.

There is no doubt James' attention will be solely on basketball on Thursday, though, with the Lakers entertaining the Brooklyn Nets.