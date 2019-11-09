LeBron reveals 'extra motivation' after racking up 1000th 20-point game

LeBron James racked up another landmark on Friday and cited his 'extra motivation' to recapture his best form after the injury that blighted him last season.

James scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a seventh win on the bounce, defeating the Miami Heat 95-80.

In doing so, he became only the third player in NBA history to tally 1000 regular-season games in which he has scored 20 points or more, joining Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Having been laid low by a groin injury suffered in December of the previous campaign, James is working harder than ever to achieve greatness.

"It's my personal motivation," he said when asked what was driving him.

"I'm extra motivated to put myself in a position where I belong, so it's my personal motivation every single night I step on the floor to be great."

Over the close season, James was shooting scenes for the film Space Jam 2 and he revealed the lengths he went to in order to manage his increased workload.

"My call time every morning was at 6:30am and I was in the gym at like 3-4 o'clock in the morning before shooting for 12, 13-14 hours," he said.

"If you follow me, you've probably seen it a couple of times. I just know how much I put into my craft. The main thing is, even when I was shooting the movie, I knew what was most important.

"That's me getting ready for the fall. Always had that in the front of my mind. It's my personal pressure that I'm putting on myself. I don't really believe in pressure much, but I believe in myself and what I'm capable of."