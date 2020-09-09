LeBron makes history as Lakers claim series lead, Heat eliminate Bucks

LeBron James led the way in a record-breaking performance as the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Houston Rockets 112-102 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

James became the all-time leader for NBA playoff wins on Tuesday with his 162nd career victory in the postseason, surpassing Derek Fisher.

The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks to help the top-seeded Lakers claim a 2-1 series lead.

Big performances from James Harden and Russell Westbrook were not enough to lift the Rockets at Walt Disney World Resort.

Meanwhile, Eastern Conference top seeds the Milwaukee Bucks bowed out of the playoffs following a 103-94 loss to the Miami Heat.

Without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to an ankle sprain, the Bucks were eliminated by the fifth-seeded Heat in the second round after suffering a 4-1 series defeat.

The Heat are through to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

Davis double-double

While James top-scored for the Lakers, All-Star team-mate Anthony Davis contributed 26 points and 15 rebounds.

It was a vintage performance from Rajon Rondo. The Lakers veteran was eight of 11 from the field and three of five from three-point range for 21 points off the bench.

Rockets star Harden fell short of a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Westbrook recorded 30 points.

Jimmy Butler put up 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Heat advanced.

Bledsoe struggles

It was a tough outing for Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe. In 36 minutes of action, he made just two of his 12 field shots and was one of four from beyond the arc for nine points.

Eric Gordon had 10 points but on two-of-nine shooting from the field, while he converted just two of six three-point attempts.

Raptors face Celtics

The Boston Celtics can secure their spot in the Eastern Conference finals by beating defending champions the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Wednesday. They lead 3-2.