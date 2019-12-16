LeBron leads Lakers, Nets crush 76ers

LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers extend their winning streak with another dominant display, while the Brooklyn Nets were too good for the Philadelphia 76ers.

James' double-double led the Lakers to a 101-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and a seventh successive win in the NBA on Sunday.

The Lakers superstar posted 32 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles moved level with the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA's best record at 24-3.

Anthony Davis contributed 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, while Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points.

The Nets powered to a 109-89 victory over the 76ers as Philadelphia's road woes continued.

Without Joel Embiid due to illness, the 76ers were no match for the Nets – slipping to 6-8 on the road despite a 14-0 home record.

Ben Simmons' 20 points were not enough to extend Philadelphia's winning run to six games, while Spencer Dinwiddie's 24 fuelled the Nets.

Isaac inspires Magic

Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 11 rebounds to see the Orlando Magic past the slumping New Orleans Pelicans 130-119.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points for the Pelicans, while Josh Hart put up 20 from the bench.

A Nikola Jokic double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds helped the Denver Nuggets to a 111-105 victory against the New York Knicks.

Pelicans set unwanted record

It was a forgettable outing for the Pelicans. A loss to the Magic set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive defeat.

Terry Rozier – part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics – endured a poor shooting performance in the Charlotte Hornets' 107-85 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Rozier was just one of 12 from the floor for three points in 25 minutes. He also missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc.

LeBron x Dwight

James does it all. From shooting buckets and slamming dunks, to setting up others. This through-the-legs pass to Dwight Howard for the slam was something else.

Sunday's results

Brooklyn Nets 109-89 Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers 101-96 Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers 107-85 Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic 130-119 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 100-79 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 111-105 New York Knicks

Mavs at Bucks

Monday's showdown was expected to pit MVP rivals Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo against each other. However, Dallas Mavericks star Doncic will miss the clash due to an ankle injury. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are eyeing their 19th win on the bounce.