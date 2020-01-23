LeBron laughs at suggestion of joining son Bronny James at Knicks

LeBron James reminded reporters his son Bronny is in the ninth grade and any NBA plans are a long way off.

NBA great LeBron has spoken in the past of the possibility of playing alongside Bronny, who is currently at Sierra Canyon High School.

But after scoring 21 points in a Los Angeles Lakers win at Madison Square Garden, the four-time MVP was taken aback by a question about the possibility of the two linking up for the New York Knicks down the line.

LeBron was asked if he would consider a switch to the Knicks if Bronny, still just 15, was drafted by New York in years to come.

The 35-year-old laughed and replied: "My son's in ninth grade, man.

"We're trying to worry about what project we're turning in tomorrow. That's what we're worried about now.

"That's what's most important: school, home, and being the best big brother he can be."