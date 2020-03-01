LeBron James says sky is the limit for 'super special' Ja Morant

LeBron James believes the sky is the limit for "super special" rookie Ja Morant, who helped the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Morant, the heavy favourite for the Rookie of the Year award, tallied 27 points as the Grizzlies beat James and the Lakers 105-88.

He and James swapped jerseys after the game, with the four-time MVP heaping praise on the 20-year-old point guard.

"The kid is super special," James said after the road defeat snapped a seven-game winning streak for the 45-13 Lakers.

"Like I said when we just played him in LA, Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky's the limit for the kid

"I didn't even know I was getting his jersey actually. I gave him mine, for sure, but I didn't know he was returning the favour. But it's pretty cool.

"I think it's just mutual respect. I've watched him for quite a while now.

"And once he obviously got to the league you start to pay attention more and more and the relationship starts if that guy wants it, from my side.

"And it's just all about understanding what those guys [rookies] are going through because I was in that position before as well."

Speaking to ESPN about the "open-door policy" he has with other NBA players who approach him, James said: "I've always thought about that. Like, what young guys are coming up in the ranks that will be able to continue to carry it on after I'm gone.

"You look at Ja and you look at Zion [Williamson]. You look at Jayson Tatum. You look at Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and the list goes on and on.

"Those guys are just not only great on the floor but also, more importantly, off the floor. And that's a great thing to have. Our league is in a very, very good place."