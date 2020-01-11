LeBron James out of Lakers v Thunder

LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, while Anthony Davis was a doubt.

With Davis absent for Friday's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks due to a gluteus maximus contusion, James played through illness to lead the Lakers to a 129-114 victory at American Airlines Center.

However, the team's official Twitter account confirmed the four-time NBA MVP and Danny Green would sit out against the Thunder. Davis was listed as questionable.

The Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak and lead the Western Conference with a 31-7 record.

James has averaged 34.9 minutes, 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.