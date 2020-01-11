English
LeBron James out of Lakers v Thunder

Anthony Davis could return for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but LeBron James was ruled out.

Getty Images

LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, while Anthony Davis was a doubt.

With Davis absent for Friday's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks due to a gluteus maximus contusion, James played through illness to lead the Lakers to a 129-114 victory at American Airlines Center.

However, the team's official Twitter account confirmed the four-time NBA MVP and Danny Green would sit out against the Thunder. Davis was listed as questionable.

The Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak and lead the Western Conference with a 31-7 record.

James has averaged 34.9 minutes, 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.

