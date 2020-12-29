LeBron James on beaten Lakers: We have to get Anthony Davis the ball

LeBron James recognised the Los Angeles Lakers have to do a better job of finding Anthony Davis following Monday's 115-107 reverse to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis returned from a one-game absence as a result of a calf injury and had a quiet night, putting up just 13 points.

Only two of those came from 17 minutes in the first half and James said it is the team's duty to get Davis involved.

"We always gotta do a better job of finding him, looking for him, that's on us," he said.

Head coach Frank Vogel concurred, saying: "We didn't do a good enough job making sure he was involved in the offense in the first half.

"It was a little bit better in the second half, it was one of those nights, we were kind of stuck in mud a little bit.

"I've got to make sure I get him the ball in opportunities where he can be aggressive."

Davis offered an update on his calf and said he has to show more aggression to score points.

"The calf is feeling good," he said.

"I gotta score the ball, simple as that. Obviously I was trying to make plays, find rhythm with the team.

"I tried to find my rhythm back into the system, but gotta be more aggressive, go out and score the basketball, simple as that do whatever it takes to win the game."

James finished the game with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists and felt the only difference between the teams was how they finished their plays.

"Both teams just settled in, I knew we were playing a very good team, knew it wouldn't be a blowout, both teams settled in and it came down to execution," he said.

It was a team effort from the Trailblazers, with Damian Lillard putting up 31 points - 21 of which came in an inspired second half - while CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists, and Gary Trent Jr matched his career high seven three-pointers as part of his 28 points.

"It makes us just a little bit more confident to be coming on the road and continuing to grow, continuing to build on our effort," Lillard said.

"We're just getting more comfortable with each other, and we're bringing our energy."