LeBron James: My toughest NBA championship run

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he is embarking on his toughest championship run in the NBA.

Western Conference top seed the Lakers – back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 – will begin their postseason campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers, starting Tuesday.

The playoffs will take place inside the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World Resort amid the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating any home-court advantage as the Lakers meet in-form eighth seed Portland.

Eyeing a fourth NBA title after the 2019-20 season was suspended in March due to COVID-19 before returning in July, James told reporters on Monday of his postseason prospects: "Probably the toughest one.

"It's the toughest championship run for me personally. From the circumstances of just being in here."

On the differences of playing behind closed doors in Florida, James added: "What's different for me in this environment? As far as me locking in on an opponent and individuals, that hasn't changed. What's different is this is the environment, not home.

"Not with my family, not in my own bed, I'm not in our own practice facility. I'm not preparing to be at Staples [Center] tomorrow with our fans. I'm not with a lot of things that's essential to my everyday regimen. So that's what's different."

James' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances and eight straight trips to the NBA Finals came to an end during a difficult first season with the Lakers in 2018-19.

But the 35-year-old has led the way for the Lakers this season, silencing his doubters by averaging 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

"I don't take anything for granted," James said. "I live life, every day I maximize that day. I don't take anything for granted. Because at the end of the day, I know where I come from, I know what I stand for, so I don't take anything for granted, especially being in my 17th season.

"I don't go into any season saying, 'OK, playoffs, playoffs, championship, championship'. I just am all about the process."