LeBron, Davis lead Lakers as Russell stars in another Warriors loss

The Los Angeles Lakers made it seven straight wins in the NBA, while not even a monster performance from D'Angelo Russell could lift the Golden State Warriors to victory.

The Lakers were too strong for the Miami Heat 95-80 on the back of strong displays from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James finished with 25 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Davis had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers improved to 7-1 to be top of the Western Conference.

The Warriors again fell short, slipping to 2-7 after a 125-119 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell delivered 52 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but the Warriors were beaten again.

Lillard magical for Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard finished with 60 points, but the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Nikola Jokic had a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets' 100-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Luka Doncic again starred with a triple-double of 38 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Dallas Mavericks were upset by the New York Knicks 106-102. The 20-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to record four triple-doubles in the first eight games of a season, according to NBA Stats.

The Toronto Raptors overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 122-104 as Pascal Siakam had 44 points and 10 rebounds.

Miserable Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies were thrashed by the Orlando Magic 118-86 as Dillon Brooks went 0-for-seven for just three points in 22 minutes.

Bogdanovic buzzer-beater

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a buzzer-beater to see the Utah Jazz edge the Milwaukee Bucks 103-100.

Friday's results

Indiana Pacers 112-106 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 118-86 Memphis Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-100 Washington Wizards

Sacramento Kings 121-109 Atlanta Hawks

Minnesota Timberwolves 125-119 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors 122-104 New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks 106-102 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 100-97 Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz 103-100 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets 119-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers 95-80 Miami Heat



Celtics at Spurs

The Boston Celtics (6-1) and San Antonio Spurs (5-3) look to continue their fine starts to the season.