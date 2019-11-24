LaVine sets Bulls record and ties NBA mark in stunning comeback

Zach LaVine hit a franchise-record 13 three-pointers as the Chicago Bulls completed a stunning last-gasp comeback against the Charlotte Hornets 116-115.

LaVine, who finished with a career-high 49 points, nailed the game-winning three with 0.8 seconds remaining in Charlotte on Saturday.

The Bulls trailed by five points with less than 10 seconds to go before escaping with a road win against the Hornets.

Tomas Satoransky hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining and Coby White made a steal to set up LaVine's unforgettable game-winning shot from the wing.

LaVine, who had 27 fourth-quarter points, tied an NBA record – becoming only the third player behind Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to score 13 shots from beyond the arc.

"Once I shot it, I knew it was cash. That was the craziest game I've been a part of," LaVine said.

Bulls team-mate Thad Young added: "Zach was like a Disney commercial: where magic happens."