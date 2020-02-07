Lakers superstar LeBron James joins exclusive NBA club

LeBron James joined John Stockton and Chris Paul as the only players in NBA history with 18,000 points, 9,000 assists and 2,000 steals.

James joined the exclusive club during the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with Western Conference rivals the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Last month, three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP James surpassed Lakers great Kobe Bryant to become the league's third-highest scorer of all time.

James, 35, has been averaging 25.2 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Lakers this season.

Prior to Thursday's game, the Lakers topped the west with a 38-11 record, ahead of city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers (36-15).