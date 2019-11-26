English
العربية
UEFA Champions League

NBA

Lakers' LeBron James reaches NBA milestone

Lakers' LeBron James reaches NBA milestone

Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made.

James, 34, reached the milestone in the Lakers' clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The three-time champion closed in on Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (12,192), who is fourth for FGM.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) tops the list ahead of Karl Malone (13,528) and Wilt Chamberlain (12,681).

Prior to Monday's game, James had been averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the high-flying Lakers.

Previous NBA playoffs still the only goal for Dallas Maveri
Read
NBA playoffs still the only goal for Dallas Mavericks insists Luka Doncic
Next GAME RECAP: Nets 108, Cavaliers 106
Read
GAME RECAP: Nets 108, Cavaliers 106

Latest Stories