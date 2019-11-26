Lakers' LeBron James reaches NBA milestone

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made.

James, 34, reached the milestone in the Lakers' clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The three-time champion closed in on Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (12,192), who is fourth for FGM.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) tops the list ahead of Karl Malone (13,528) and Wilt Chamberlain (12,681).

Prior to Monday's game, James had been averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the high-flying Lakers.