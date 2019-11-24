Lakers' LeBron & Bucks star Giannis dominate, Spurs stop skid

LeBron James posted 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Memphis Grizzlies, while Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

James scored on a driving layup with less than two minutes remaining to lead the Lakers past the Grizzlies 109-108 in Memphis on Saturday.

Anthony Davis added 22 points as the high-flying Lakers (14-2) extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Grizzlies (5-10) were led by rookie Ja Morant's 26 points, while Jae Crowder had 21 of his own.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo and his double-double fuelled the Bucks' 104-90 win against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th consecutive double-double.

The Bucks star became the first player to open the season with 16 straight double-doubles since Moses Malone in 1981.

Aldridge helps end slump

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points as the San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing streak by topping the New York Knicks 111-104.

Josh Richardson scored 32 points and Joel Embiid contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers, who crushed the Miami Heat 113-86.

A 34-point haul from Pascal Siakam helped the Toronto Raptors to a 119-116 win at the Atlanta Hawks.

Donovan Mitchell's 37 points keyed the Utah Jazz's 128-120 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, who were led by Brandon Ingram's 33 points.

Butler endures rough return to Philly

It was a tough night for Jimmy Butler. Back in Philadelphia following his trade to the Heat in the offseason, the former 76ers star – who was booed every time he touched the ball – managed just 11 points. Butler missed nine of 13 field goal attempts as he sat out the entire fourth quarter.

LaVine completes incredible comeback

Zach LaVine had a franchise-record 13 three-pointers, including this game-winning three with 0.8 seconds remaining. LaVine finished with a career-high 49 points as the Chicago Bulls stunned the Charlotte Hornets 116-115.

Saturday's results

Phoenix Suns 100-98 Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls 116-115 Charlotte Hornets

Indiana Pacers 111-106 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 113-86 Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs 111-104 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 119-116 Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers 110-104 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers 109-108 Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks 104-90 Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz 128-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Mavericks at Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks make their way to the Houston Rockets for the Texas showdown on the back of four straight wins – led by star guard Luka Doncic. The Rockets are coming off back-to-back losses.