Lakers guard Rondo to miss Kings clash

Rajon Rondo will not be on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The 32-year-old guard sprained a finger on his right hand in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the team announced.

He will be out for Los Angeles' matchup with the Kings in Sacramento.

Rondo missed 17 games earlier this season after fracturing the same hand against the Portland Trail Blazers in mid-November. He returned last week and appeared in three games before suffering the sprain.

Rondo, who is in his first season with the Lakers, is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 assists in 14 games in 2018-19. He is shooting 45 per cent from the field and 35.7 per cent from three-point range.

The Lakers will also be without star LeBron James for their game in Sacramento. He strained his groin against Golden State and is considered "day-to-day".

Los Angeles will enter their matchup against the Kings with a 20-14 record.