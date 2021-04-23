Lakers' Anthony Davis to make long-awaited return against Mavericks

Anthony Davis will make his long-awaited comeback following an injury lay-off after being named in the Los Angeles Lakers' starting line-up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers superstar Davis has been sidelined since exiting the NBA champions' clash with the Denver Nuggets on February 14 as he recovers from tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.

But after 30 games – the longest injury absence of his nine-year career – eight-time All-Star Davis will suit up to face the Mavericks on Thursday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed pre-game.

"I wanted to make sure I was coming back 100 per cent, because it wouldn't be fair to myself, wouldn't be fair to my team," Davis said on Wednesday. "I feel great.

"These last games leading to the playoffs, a lot of teams aren't healthy, a lot of players aren't healthy. I'm 100 per cent, and we've got Bron [LeBron James] coming back [from an ankle sprain] as well who's going to be 100 per cent healthy. I think we've put ourselves in a good position."

Davis, who will return on a minute's restriction, was averaging 22.5 points per game this season before the injury – his lowest since his second year in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans (20.8).

The 28-year-old's average of 8.4 rebounds in 2020-21 is the lowest since his rookie season (8.2) in 2012-13.

The Lakers (35-23) are fifth in the Western Conference, behind the Utah Jazz (44-15), Phoenix Suns (42-16), Los Angeles Clippers (42-19) and Denver Nuggets (38-20).