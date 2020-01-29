Kobe Bryant dead: Embiid wears number 24 to honour Lakers great on return from injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his return from a finger injury and honoured the late Kobe Bryant on Tuesday.

Embiid missed nine games and required surgery after a nasty dislocated finger in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month.

But the 76ers star returned for a clash against the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center and he wore number 24, made famous by Bryant during his glittering career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

The 76ers held a moment of silence before ringing the bell nine times to recognise all nine victims.

The teams then started the game by taking an eight-second backcourt violation and 24-second shot-clock violation in a tribute to Bryant, who wore the two numbers during his career.

Embiid was averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season heading into the meeting with the Warriors.