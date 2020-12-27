Knicks rookie Obi Toppin out for at least a week with calf strain

Rookie Obi Toppin will be out for at least a week with a strained right calf, the New York Knicks have confirmed.

Toppin, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, sat out the Knicks' 109-89 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday after sustaining an injury in the season opener against the Indiana Pacers.

An MRI confirmed that the former Dayton power forward will require a spell on the sidelines before being re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

"It's part of the game. We felt there would be some injuries due to the long layoff," said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

"It's a strain, so what he has to do is get in, get treatment a couple times a day, study, put as much time into film work as possible.

"He'll spend some time on strength and conditioning, that sort of thing, so we'll take advantage of it that way. You've got to make the best of your circumstances."

The Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors before their second meeting with the Pacers next Saturday.