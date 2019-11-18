Kings snap Celtics' 10-game winning streak, LeBron leads Lakers

The Boston Celtics came crashing back down to earth following an agonising 100-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Sunday.

Boston had been flying high courtesy of 10 successive wins since their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23.

However, the Kings (5-7) snapped the Celtics' (10-2) streak thanks to Buddy Hield, who posted a season-high 35 points in Sacramento.

Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining as the Kings held on after Marcus Smart's buzzer-beating attempt bounced around the rim.

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown's 18 points, while Kemba Walker contributed 15 of his own.

LeBron James recorded 33 points and 12 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-101 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

James was at his dazzling best in Los Angeles, where the Lakers improved to 11-2 as the Hawks fell to 4-9.

Trae Young's 31 points were not enough for the slumping Hawks at Staples Center.

Murray leads Nuggets

Jamal Murray was the star of the show with 39 points as the Denver Nuggets topped the Memphis Grizzlies 131-114.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had 34 points in the team's 125-121 loss to the Orlando Magic, who were led by Nikola Vucevic's 30 points and 17 rebounds.

Orlando's Markelle Fultz put up 19 points on eight of 10 from the field as the former number one pick showed his potential after a difficult time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green headlines Warriors woes

The depleted Golden State Warriors crashed to their 12th defeat of the season – a 108-100 loss at the New Orleans Pelicans. In the absence of injured team-mates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell, Kevon Looney, Damion Lee, Alen Smailagic and Jacob Evans III, Draymond Green was called for his fourth technical foul of the season. Green finished with seven points on two-of-10 shooting and three turnovers.

LeBron & Green combine!

James and Lakers team-mate Danny Green came together for a piece of magic for the highlight reel.

Sunday's results

Sacramento Kings 100-99 Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers 114-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic 125-121 Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets 131-114 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 122-101 Atlanta Hawks

Thunder at Clippers

Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder could see Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George take to the court together for the first time. While George made his long-awaited debut on Thursday, Leonard has missed the past two games due to load management and a left knee contusion.