King at the double as Wire outclass Cas

Toby King scored twice as Warrington Wolves earned a 26-14 victory at Castleford Tigers to move within two points of Super League leaders St Helens.

Mounting injury problems for Cas led to a debut for centre Cheyse Blair just three days after he arrived from Melbourne Storm.

But it was a third straight defeat for the Tigers, who had taken the lead through Cory Aston at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Mike Cooper and King touched down as Wire stole the initiative before the latter scored his second and Ben Currie went over as part of a flying start to the second half.

Tuoyo Egodo and Greg Minikin each scored tries for Cas as part of a rally, which arrived too late.

Wakefield Trinity defeated Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants 26-25 in a dramatic game thanks to Ryan Hampshire's late penalty.

Jermaine McGillvary's double helped the Giants fight back from an 18-6 half-time deficit and Adam O'Brien's try had the home side in front.

Ben Jones-Bishop replied to tie it up again before Oliver Russell's drop-goal had the Giants ahead by one, but Hampshire kept his nerve to slot the winning points for Wakefield.

Adam Walker finished with a brace as Salford Red Devils ran in five tries to defeat struggling Leeds Rhinos 28-16.

Rounding out the action, Catalans Dragons – hammered 50-14 by St Helens last time out – defeated Hull FC 37-6 in a six-try rout with Fouad Yaha, Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Arthur Romano, Matt Whitley and Samisoni Langi all registering.