English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NBA

King at the double as Wire outclass Cas

King at the double as Wire outclass Cas

Getty Images

Toby King scored twice as Warrington Wolves earned a 26-14 victory at Castleford Tigers to move within two points of Super League leaders St Helens. 

Mounting injury problems for Cas led to a debut for centre Cheyse Blair just three days after he arrived from Melbourne Storm. 

But it was a third straight defeat for the Tigers, who had taken the lead through Cory Aston at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. 

Mike Cooper and King touched down as Wire stole the initiative before the latter scored his second and Ben Currie went over as part of a flying start to the second half. 

Tuoyo Egodo and Greg Minikin each scored tries for Cas as part of a rally, which arrived too late.  

Wakefield Trinity defeated Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants 26-25 in a dramatic game thanks to Ryan Hampshire's late penalty. 

Jermaine McGillvary's double helped the Giants fight back from an 18-6 half-time deficit and Adam O'Brien's try had the home side in front. 

Ben Jones-Bishop replied to tie it up again before Oliver Russell's drop-goal had the Giants ahead by one, but Hampshire kept his nerve to slot the winning points for Wakefield. 

Adam Walker finished with a brace as Salford Red Devils ran in five tries to defeat struggling Leeds Rhinos 28-16. 

Rounding out the action, Catalans Dragons – hammered 50-14 by St Helens last time out – defeated Hull FC 37-6 in a six-try rout with Fouad Yaha, Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Arthur Romano, Matt Whitley and Samisoni Langi all registering. 

Previous Suns name Monty Williams as new head coach
Read
Suns name Monty Williams as new head coach
Next Trail Blazers edge Nuggets in 4OT epic, Giannis in
Read
Trail Blazers edge Nuggets in 4OT epic, Giannis inspires Bucks at Celtics

Latest Stories