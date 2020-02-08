Kerr: Wiggins a better fit for Warriors than Russell

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins is a "better positional fit" for the NBA franchise than D'Angelo Russell.

Russell was only acquired by the Warriors in a sign-and-trade in July following Kevin Durant's departure to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency, however, Golden State dealt the star guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

In return, the Warriors claimed shooting guard and 2014 number one draft pick Wiggins to compliment All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"We know that Andrew is a better positional fit for us than what D'Angelo was, just given that Steph and Klay will be back by next season -- hopefully before then in Steph's case, " Kerr said.

"So he's a good positional fit, athletically -- now it's a matter of catching Andrew up to speed with what we like to do here and really trying to make an impact on him regarding our process and how we like to do our business and how we can help him get better and how he can help our team get better.

"That's gonna be what these next couple months are about from a team process, along with helping grow and develop the younger players."

Kerr added: "To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed him. Nobody questioned that.

"When you already have Steph and Klay and you add a ball-dominant guard you can rightfully question the fit. That was one of those reasons the trade rumours started before the season even began and I think D'Angelo understood that before he signed the contract."

This season, Wiggins has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

As for Russell, he has landed with his fourth team in his fifth NBA season as the All-Star prepares to team up with friend Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.

"I've been seeing from a distance, and from close-up, the ship that Karl's kind of been driving around here for years," Russell said on Friday. "Players come and go from here. I take it they didn't appreciate the situation here or whatever that may be, but watching from a distance I knew I could help Karl. I've never played with a dynamic big just like him."

Russell has been averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.