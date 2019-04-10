English
Kerr allays Curry injury concerns

Stephen Curry was injured in the Warriors' penultimate game of the regular NBA season, but Steve Kerr says the issue is not serious.

Steve Kerr says Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry should be fit for the start of the NBA playoffs after suffering a sprained foot.

Curry left the Warriors' penultimate game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after falling in the first quarter.

The defending champions revealed the two-time MVP would not be back on court "for precautionary reasons."

Warriors head coach Kerr said Curry's injury is not serious after his side extended their winning run to six matches, seeing off the Pelicans 112-103.

"He's in there icing it," Kerr said. "We think he's going to be fine. He tweaked it, but we weren't going to mess around."

Golden State face the Memphis Grizzlies in the final match of the regular season on Wednesday, with the playoffs getting under way this weekend.

