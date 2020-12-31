Kawhi to start for Clippers in return against Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been cleared to make his return following a two-game absence.

Leonard sat out against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks after suffering a mouth laceration on Christmas Day in the NBA.

The two-time NBA champion was involved in an accidental collision with Serge Ibaka when his team-mate went for a defensive rebound and caught Leonard with his elbow in the win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

But Leonard will start against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Clippers announced pre-game.

Leonard – a four-time All-Star – is averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Clippers (3-1) this season.