Kawhi Leonard 'day-to-day' as Clippers star remains sidelined

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Clippers' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he continues to recover from a mouth laceration.

Leonard was involved in an accidental collision with Serge Ibaka when his team-mate went for a defensive rebound and caught the two-time NBA champion with his elbow in the Christmas Day win over the Denver Nuggets.

Clippers star Leonard sat out the humiliating defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and the four-time All-Star will again be sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Timberwolves.

"I am not sure when he's getting the stitches out," Clippers head coach Ty Lue said before tip-off against Minnesota. "But he's right now just day-to-day and recovery."

Leonard is averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Clippers (2-1) this season.

The Clippers are looking to bounce back against the Timberwolves, following their 124-73 humbling at the hands of Luka Doncic's Mavericks.

Dallas produced a record-breaking first half as they earned a 77-27 lead at the interval – the Mavericks' 50-point advantage the largest through two quarters since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55.

It was also the first time in NBA regular-season history that a team won a road game by 50-plus points against a franchise that had a .650 or better winning percentage the season before, per Stats Perform.