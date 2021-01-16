Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive for coronavirus as 'nightmare' continues

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus, continuing his "nightmare" due to COVID-19.

Towns, 25, said late last year he had lost seven family members, including his mother, to coronavirus.

The two-time All-Star confirmed on Friday he too had contracted COVID-19, which has led to more than two million deaths worldwide.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol," Towns wrote on social media.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions.

"We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.

"To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

The Timberwolves' clash against the Memphis Grizzlies scheduled for Friday was postponed.

Towns is averaging 22 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Minnesota (3-8) this season, having played just four games.