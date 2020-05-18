Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at auction

A pair of signed sneakers worn by the legendary Michael Jordan during his stellar career were sold for a record $560,000 at auction on Sunday.

Jordan's Nike footwear were estimated to fetch a quarter of what they went for, Sotheby's revealed.

The Air Jordan 1s were designed for the Chicago Bulls great in 1985 before he went on to be named NBA MVP five times.

A pair of 1972 Nike running shoes known as the 'Moon Shoe' previously held the record for sneakers sold by Sotheby's last year, with $437,500 forked out on that occasion.

Jordan has been in the headlines recently with the huge success of documentary 'The Last Dance.'

Sotheby's director of eCommerce development Brahm Wachter said: "We saw tremendous bidding up until the moment the sale closed, with the value more than doubling in the final hour alone.

"That coupled with strong international bidding from six countries on four continents shows not only the incredible appeal of Michael Jordan... but also that sneaker collecting is truly a global and growing market."