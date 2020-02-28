Joel Embiid has 'no structural damage' to shoulder

Brett Brown provided a positive update on Joel Embiid's shoulder injury, confirming the Philadelphia 76ers center has sustained "no structural damage".

Embiid left the 76ers' 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday following a collision with Ante Zizic in the first quarter and did not return.

Philadelphia consequently faced the New York Knicks on Thursday without All-Star duo Embiid and Ben Simmons, who is reportedly set to miss two weeks with a back problem.

The Sixers ran out 115-106 winners at Wells Fargo Center, Tobias Harris stepping up with 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting, and there was more good news for Brown after the game.

"The fact that there is no structural damage, we all hear loudly," said coach Brown, with Embiid to be re-evaluated in a week.

"It's as much from the personal standpoint as it is a selfish coach that he's looking forward to this run home, this final third, the responsibility, no Ben for how long we'll all figure out in time.

"To learn that from his perspective and from the team's perspective, that is exciting news."