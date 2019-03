Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert broke the NBA record for most dunks in a single season.

Gobert recorded his 270th dunk of 2018-19 in the second quarter of the Jazz's 125-92 win over the Phoenix Suns.

It saw Gobert break Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard's record of 269 dunks set in 2007-08.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has the second-most dunks in the league this season with a mark of 262, while Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets ranks third with 205.