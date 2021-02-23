Jazz power to franchise-record 28 threes, Wizards condemn Lakers to third straight loss

Western Conference leaders, the Utah Jazz, bounced back from their first loss in 10 games by draining a franchise-record 28 threes while crushing the Charlotte Hornets 132-110.

Donovan Mitchell top scored with 23 points, while three players – Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson and Georges Niang – came off the bench to post 20 points or more to send the Jazz to 25-6.

Ingles and Niang each shot seven from downtown, while Clarkson added five.

Utah became the fastest team in NBA history to record 500 three-pointers in a season, setting the record at 31 games.