Irving to undergo shoulder surgery, miss rest of NBA season

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will undergo surgery on his shoulder and miss the rest of the NBA season.

Irving has missed a large part of his first campaign in Brooklyn due to a shoulder injury, making just 20 appearances in 2019-20.

And the 27-year-old will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder, the team announced on Thursday.

"He's obviously upset about this and we're here to support him, support the process moving forward with him and the rehabilitation," Nets general manager Sean Marks told a news conference.

"He saw specialists including our own people at HSS and it's been a group consensus that at this point in time and this juncture that this is the best cause of action."

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in his 20 games this season.

Brooklyn are 25-28 and in seventh in the Eastern Conference ahead of facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.