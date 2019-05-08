Iguodala 'probable' for Game 5 against Rockets

Andre Iguodala is "probable" for the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 matchup against the Houston Rockets, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Iguodala injured his knee late in Golden State's 112-108 loss on Monday when Houston guard Chris Paul appeared to make contact with the 35-year-old's leg while attempting to grab a rebound off of a missed free throw.

The veteran was reportedly later seen leaving the arena with a noticeable limp, however, Kerr is confident he will be fit for Wednesday's fifth fixture in the Western Conference semi-finals.

"Andre's probable for tomorrow," Kerr told reporters with the series tied at 2-2. "Yeah, a little hyperextension, but he should be good to go."

Iguodala has played a major role against Houston as he was moved into the starting line-up for the series.

He has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 34 minutes per game.

"The decision to start Andre is just based on playing against Houston," Kerr told reporters after Game 1. "You've got two of the best one-on-one and pick-and-roll players in the world in James [Harden] and Chris [Paul]. And Andre is one of the best defenders in the world. So that's our best line-up. We decided to start it just so we could have Andre out there defensively."

The Warriors have dropped two straight games to the Rockets and the series is now tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5. Draymond Green, however, said the two-time reigning champions are not worried.

"We know the answer to our problems," Green said. "That's pretty exciting. That's my department to lead in. I know I will lead in that department. If I do, I have no doubt that everyone else will follow. We'll win. It's exciting for me."