Harden scores 49 points in Rockets win, Kawhi-less Clippers crush Hawks

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak thanks to another dominant display from James Harden, who fuelled a 125-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden posted 49 points on 41 shots from the field as the Rockets won their seventh consecutive game in the NBA on Saturday.

Rockets star Harden – leading the way in the absence of rested team-mate Russell Westbrook – made 16 of his 41 shots, going eight of 22 from three-point range.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers humbled the Atlanta Hawks 150-101 in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard missed his second straight game and fourth of the season due to a left knee contusion.

But Paul George stepped up with 37 points in just 20 minutes in his home debut for the Clippers, while Lou Williams (25) and Jerome Robinson (21) combined for 46 from the bench.

Giannis shows why he's the MVP

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 102-83 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Kristaps Porzingis and fellow international Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks' 110-102 win over defending champions the Toronto Raptors. Porzingis had 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Doncic recorded 26 points and 15 rebounds.

DeRozan & Spurs struggle

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points but made just four of 15 from the field as the San Antonio Spurs suffered a fifth successive defeat – going down 121-116 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Zach LaVine finished with 36 points, it was a tough night for the Chicago Bulls, who committed 20 turnovers in a 117-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Graham with clutch three

Devonte Graham nailed a three-pointer – his ninth of the game – with 2.8 seconds remaining as the Charlotte Hornets edged the New York Knicks 103-102.

Saturday's results

Dallas Mavericks 110-102 Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers 121-116 San Antonio Spurs

Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 102-83 Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets 103-102 New York Knicks

Houston Rockets 125-105 Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat 109-94 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 150-101 Atlanta Hawks

Celtics at Kings

Can the Boston Celtics (10-1) make it 11 wins on the bounce? They are the league's in-form team, having not lost since their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sacramento Kings (4-7) are coming off a narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers.