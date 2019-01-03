Harden on possibly winning back-to-back MVP awards: I need it, I need it for sure

Houston Rockets star James Harden wants to win a second consecutive MVP award.

Harden won his first MVP and helped lead Houston to within one game of an NBA Finals appearance last season.

He was unstoppable in December and has carried the Rockets to fourth place in the Western Conference, despite a 1-5 start.

"I need it, I need it for sure, and I'm gonna get it," Harden told The Athletic on Wednesday.

Houston have won nine of their past 10 games. Harden has averaged 40.8 points per game during that stretch and shows no signs of showing down.

The Warriors fell short to a struggling Rockets team earlier this season, so Houston will try to replicate their last result against the Warriors on Thursday.