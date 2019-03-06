Harden leads Rockets past Raptors, Celtics blitz Warriors

James Harden led the way as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak with a 107-95 victory against the high-flying Toronto Raptors, while the struggling Boston Celtics claimed a confidence-boosting win over the Golden State Warriors.

Harden scored 19 of his 35 points in the final quarter to see the Rockets past the Raptors for their sixth successive NBA win on Tuesday.

The Raptors were able to combat the 18-point deficit they faced at half-time. Toronto scored 26 points off turnovers to Houston's four, but were easily outmatched when it came to fast break scoring.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while Serge Ibaka totalled 10 points and 15 rebounds in his double-double effort.

The Raptors have lost two games in a row and are second in the Eastern Conference standings. Houston improved to 39-25 for the season in the west.

As for the Celtics, they took a step in the right direction after upstaging reigning champions the Warriors 128-95.

Boston entered Tuesday having lost five of their last six games but blitzed the Warriors on the road.

Gordon Hayward's 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting led all scorers. On the other side, Stephen Curry poured in 23 points for the Warriors.

Redick sparks 76ers

JJ Redick scored 26 points and made six three-pointers in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-106 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 41 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-120.

Mike Conley torched the Portland Trail Blazers for 40 points in the Memphis Grizzlies' 120-111 win.

Porter fails to produce

Otto Porter Jr. contributed seven points on three-of-11 shooting as the Chicago Bulls fell short to the Indiana Pacers 105-96.

Towns silences Thunder

Towns took flight in the Timberwolves' victory.

Zach LaVine split the defense and attacked the rim for a powerful dunk over Myles Turner.

Tuesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 105-96 Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies 120-111 Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves 131-120 Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets 107-95 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics 128-95 Golden State Warriors

Nuggets at Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have been sluggish as of late. Both teams have lost three straight games. But the Nuggets are second in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 10th and out of the playoff picture.