Happy Holidays – Jrue, Justin and Aaron make NBA history

Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to share the court at the same time in the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue, and Indiana Pacers pair Justin and Aaron made history on Saturday.

Jrue Holiday earned bragging rights over his brothers as the Pelicans topped the Pacers 120-98.

"It was cool. I beat them and I got their jerseys, so I'll hang those up," Jrue said afterwards. "It was fun.

"My whole family is here, family and friends, so just to be able to share that moment on the court, even from a family standpoint where I'm going back and, I'm not going to brag, but we know what happened. But it's a good feeling for me."

Prior to the game, father Shawn Holiday said: "It's a blessing. There's no other way to put it. You couldn't write the script any better than this.

"Them growing up, you couldn't envision this. For it to come true at this stage and this level, it's pretty amazing."

Jrue Holiday posted 20 points and seven assists for the Pelicans, Aaron finished with 25 and Justin did not score a point off the bench in New Orleans.