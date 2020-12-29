Grizzlies guard Morant leaves game in wheelchair after ankle injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury in an overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Morant, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, needed a wheelchair to exit after hopping off the court.

The second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant hurt his ankle while attempting to block a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the second quarter.

Morant had seven points, three assists and two rebounds before suffering the injury.

The Grizzlies went on to claim their first win of the season, beating the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, 116-111.