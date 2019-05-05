Green inadvertently pokes Harden in eye again

Houston Rockets star James Harden was hit in the eye again by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Harden took a heavy shot to the face from Green in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals and suffered a laceration to his eyelid.

Harden missed nearly a full quarter in Tuesday's 115-109 loss at Oracle Arena, where the Rockets fell 2-0 behind in the playoff series.

Then again in Saturday's Game 3, Green appeared to poke Harden in the eye in the opening quarter in Houston.

Neither play looked to be intentional but that did not stop Harden from refusing a peace offering from Green soon after the incident in Game 3.

When Green tried to apologise to Harden, the Rockets guard walked away from him as Green continued to say something in his direction.