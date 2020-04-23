Gonzaga's Corey Kispert to test NBA Draft process, could return

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert has applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to the Bulldogs for his senior season.

Kispert, a finalist for the 2019-20 Julius Erving Award honouring college basketball's top small forward, is considered a second-round prospect in most scouting circles.

"It's always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand," said Kispert in a statement. "If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation."

The second-leading scorer on Gonzaga's 2019-20 squad that finished 31-2 and was ranked number two in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, Kispert averaged a career-high 13.9 points and shot 43.8 per cent from three-point range while starting 33 games as a junior. The Edmonds, Washington native led the Bulldogs in three-point field goals made (78) and shot 81 per cent from the free throw line.

Off the court, Kispert carries a 3.43 grade point average as a business administration major and was named the 2019-20 DI-AAA ADA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year.