Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year supermax contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, who was entering the final year of his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account on Tuesday he was staying in Milwaukee for another five years.

"This is my home, this is my city," he wrote. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years.

"Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

ESPN reported the new contract was a supermax extension worth $228million, including an opt-out after the fourth year.