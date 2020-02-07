Giannis glad Bucks didn't make trades: We're the best team in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his satisfaction with the Milwaukee Bucks not trading at the deadline, insisting "we're the best team in the NBA".

The NBA-leading Bucks did not make any moves prior to Thursday's deadline, opting to keep faith in the team who continue to dominate this season.

After the Bucks improved to 44-7 thanks to a 112-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Milwaukee, reigning MVP Antetokounmpo told reporters: "I think a lot of teams are getting players so they can play against us, so they can guard us better.

"But I think we're the best team in the NBA; we have the best record in the NBA.

"For me, I think there should not be any change. Thank God there wasn't. I think the guys we have, the chemistry we have on the team is amazing right now.

"The guys we have are playing great. These are the guys I've been going to war with all season and I'm happy we have the same team."

Antetokounmpo produced another dominant performance with 36 points and 20 rebounds against the visiting 76ers.

The 'Greek Freak' had 30-plus points and 15 or more rebounds for the fifth consecutive game and the 14th time this season. Antetokounmpo also became just the fifth player in Bucks history to record a 30-20 game and the first since 1996.

"It's crazy," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that we're winning and we're playing good. But I can get a lot better.

"I can be smarter; I can be sharper. I can make better passes on time, make three-point shots and two-point shots. That's the mindset I have."