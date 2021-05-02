Giannis Antetokounmpo probable for Bucks-Nets clash

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable to face the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo sat out Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls due to an ankle injury, which forced the two-time reigning NBA MVP to exit in the opening minute of the Bucks' loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The 26-year-old rolled his ankle during the 143-136 defeat against the lowly Rockets, but Antetokounmpo could return to face Eastern Conference rivals the Nets.

Antetokounmpo ranks fifth this season for points per game (28.3), while he is eighth for average rebounds (11.2) this season.

The Greek has tallied the ninth-most double-doubles (37) in 2020-21 and fifth-most triple-doubles (seven).

Milwaukee (39-24) are third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Nets (43-21) and Philadelphia 76ers (42-21).