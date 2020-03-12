Embiid stars on return for 76ers before NBA season suspended

Joel Embiid starred on his return from injury for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Wednesday in the final games before the season was suspended due to coronavirus fears.

Back from a shoulder injury suffered last month, Embiid lifted the 76ers past the Detroit Pistons 124-106.

Embiid finished with a double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Christian Wood poured in a career-high 32 points for the Pistons.

The Charlotte Hornets produced an upset by beating the Miami Heat 109-98.

Devonte' Graham starred with 30 points for the Hornets, who had five players manage double-digits in points.

Randle shines, Marjanovic marvellous

Julius Randle's 33 points and 11 rebounds helped the New York Knicks edge the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 after overtime.

Trae Young contributed 42 points and 11 assists for the Hawks.

Boban Marjanovic starred for the Dallas Mavericks, posting 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 113-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Season suspended

The Utah Jazz's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed just before tip-off.

It was later revealed a Jazz player tested positive to coronavirus, leading to the NBA deciding to suspend its season.

The New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings clash also did not go ahead.

Scott soars

Mike Scott delivered a huge dunk during the 76ers' win.

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 124-106 Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks 136-131 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 109-98 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 113-97 Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder postponed

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings postponed