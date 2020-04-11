Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. declares for NBA draft

Duke big man Vernon Carey Jr. announced on Friday that he will enter the 2020 NBA draft and becomes the latest player to leave the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his one season for Duke and was named the newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference and the National Freshman of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

"I loved competing with my team-mates on the biggest stage in college basketball," Carey wrote on Twitter.

"We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and I feel prepared to take that next step."

Carey, a projected first-round pick, joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore Tre Jones as Duke underclassmen to enter the NBA draft.